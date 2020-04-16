Week 28 of the Wednesday Night War saw WWE NXT top AEW Dynamite in viewership, for the second week in a row.

Wednesday's NXT episode drew 692,000 viewers (-0.1%) on USA, topping the 683,000 (-1%) viewers garnered by Dynamite on NXT by 1.3%, according to Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #29 in the Cable Top 150 for the 18-49 demo, while NXT ranked #58. AEW ranked #74 in total viewership, while NXT ranked #72.

Last week's Dynamite episode drew 692,000 viewers and ranked #32 in the Cable Top 150, and #73 in viewership. Last week's NXT episode drew 693,000 viewers and ranked #51 in the Cable Top 150, and #79 in viewership.

This is the lowest Dynamite viewership of 2020. This is also the lowest non-holiday AEW viewership in history, tied with the December 18 episode. The lowest Dynamite viewership overall is the Thanksgiving week show on November 27, which drew 663,000 viewers.

AEW drew a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.17 in the same demo this week. Last week's AEW show drew a 0.26 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.19 in that demographic.

AEW's 0.25 rating is tied with the December 18 and April 1 episodes for the lowest ever for the demo.

Special Report on FOX News topped the night in viewership and the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.56 rating, and 5.586 million viewers.

Chicago Fire on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership, with 9.456 million viewers. The Masked Singer on FOX topped the night in the 18-49 demographic with a 1.8 rating.

Below is our 2020 NXT Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 548,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 721,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 22 Episode: 769,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 712,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Worlds Collide/Royal Rumble episode)

February 5 Episode: 770,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 794,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 26 Episode: 717,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 4 Episode: 718,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 697,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 18 Episode: 542,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WWE PC episode with no live matches)

March 25 Episode: 669,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 1 Episode: 590,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 8 Episode: 693,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 15 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 22 Episode:

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

Below is our 2020 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 947,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 940,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Bash at the Beach episode)

January 22 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 828,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 5 Episode: 928,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode: 817,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 893,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 26 Episode: 865,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 4 Episode: 906,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Revolution episode)

March 11 Episode: 766,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 18 Episode: 932,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Limited crowd episode)

March 25 Episode: 819,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 1 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 8 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 15 Episode: 683,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 22 Episode:

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode