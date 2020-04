Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* Keith Lee defends NXT North American Title against Dijakovic and Priest tonight on USA Network

* Second Chance Gauntlet Match tonight to determine final entrant in No. 1 Contender's Ladder Match

* The Velveteen Dream takes on Bobby Fish tonight on NXT