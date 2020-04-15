Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University.

- Tonight's WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a video package to hype tonight, also featuring recent happenings for the brand. The video shows how newcomers Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux were seen sitting in a car last week at Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae were walking out of the empty building following Gargano's main event win over Tommaso Ciampa. The WWE Twitter account also pointed this out.

- We're live from the empty closed-set NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Byron Saxton.

Finn Balor vs. Fabian Aichner

We go right to the ring and out first comes Finn Balor as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Fabian Aichner is out next with Marcel Barthel, representing Imperium.

Balor stares the two down as they enter the ring. The bell rings and Balor has some trash talking as they lock up and trade holds. Balor takes it to the mat and they tangle. They eventually go back to their feet, still trading holds. Aichner controls Balor some and tosses him across the ring. Barthel provides a quick distraction from the floor, allowing Aichner to level Balor and work him over.

Balor comes back and dropkicks Aichner. Balor shoots a stare out to Barthel and goes to work on Aichner in the corner. Balor with a big chop. They run the ropes on each other and Aichner catches Balor on his shoulders. Balor slides out and drives Aichner into the mat. Barthel tries to provide another distraction but the referee warns him and Balor stares him down. Balor unloads on Aichner while he's down. Balor sends Aichner to the floor and rocks him through the ropes, sending him back into the barrier. Balor stands tall at ringside as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Balor remains in control. Barthel almost interferes again. Aichner ends up catching Balor with a big tilt-a-whirl backbreaker in the middle of the ring. Aichner with more offense but he can't put Balor away. Aichner works Balor over and stomps away in the corner again. Aichner whips Balor hard into the turnbuckles and he goes down. Aichner with some trash talking while booting Balor around. Aichner keeps control and launches Balor into the corner again. Balor goes back down and Aichner stays on him, talking trash and delivering another big chop.

Balor turns it right around in the corner and unloads with aggressive offense. Balor stares out at Barthel again. Balor with more offense. Aichner turns it right back around and delivers more strikes. Aichner clotheslines Balor for another 2 count in the middle of the ring. Balor dodges a powerbomb and hits a double stomp to the chest. Balor with a Slingblade.

Barthel gets on the apron again as the referee warns him. Balor swings and turns back around to Aichner on him. Aichner overpowers and hits a big powerbomb with one arm. The referee checks on Aichner in the middle of the ring as Barthel levels Balor on the floor. Aichner charges into the steel steps but Balor moves and Aichner crashes into the steel. Balor with a Slingblade on the floor to Barthel. Balor waits and then hits the running dropkick to send Barthel through the barrier.

Aichner approaches and rocks Balor from behind. Aichner rolls Balor back into the ring. Aichner goes to the top and goes for a moonsault but misses. Balor with the dropkick but he barely connects, if at all, sending Aichner back into the turnbuckles. Balor goes to the top and hits Coup de Grace. Balor immediately follows up with 1916 for the pin to win.

Winner: Finn Balor

- After the match, Balor stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Balor is on the stage now. He looks into the camera and delivers a message to NXT UK Champion WALTER, saying that this was just a little preview of what will happen the next time their paths cross.

- We see The Velveteen Dream backstage under his purple light. He's in deep thought, thinking about NXT Champion Adam Cole.

- Still to come, Charlotte Flair is here and will give The Queen's Speech. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and Tom hypes Tegan Nox vs. Raquel Gonzalez for tonight. We see recent events between Nox and former partner Dakota Kai, which led to Nox wanting revenge on Gonzalez for helping Kai.

- Tom sends us to a video package from NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Flair talks about her reign and big win over Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36. She gives some props to Ripley and says she will not apologize for her own greatness. Flair says winning this title will solidify her legacy because she will do what no one else has done before - dominate all 3 different eras of sports entertainment - the past, present and future. She names wrestlers from the generations she's defeated, starting with Natalya in NXT. She also names Nikki Bella, Paige, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Flair says she's been the most dominant competitor in the women's revolution for the past 5 years. Flair also touts pinning the others in the WWE Horsewomen, and defeating RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Carmella, ending Asuka's streak, and how she left Ronda Rousey a broken woman. She says now we come to the future. All she's heard is about NXT having the best women's division and they proved that at Survivor Series 2019. Flair says she's coming to NXT to run through the best women's division in WWE. She knows Ripley will want another shot, and then Io Shirai is the #1 contender. Candice LeRae is hungry and she's had her eye on Mia Yim because that was her first-ever NXT opponent. Now look at their careers. Flair wants to give a "lottery ticket" to Yim and then NXT General Manager William Regal can line them up one by one and after she defeats them all, there will be no argument, just a fact - that she is the greatest of all-time.

Aliyah vs. Xia Li

We go back to the ring and out first comes Aliyah. We see what happened to Xia Li getting attacked backstage a few weeks ago, and Aliyah taking credit for it on Twitter. Li makes her way out next.

The bell rings and Li immediately kicks Aliyah to the mat. Li mounts her and unloads. Aliyah goes to the floor for a breather. Li ends up chasing Aliyah around the ring and back in. Aliyah uses the referee to stall and distract once again but then sneaks over and drops Li with a pump kick. Aliyah unloads on Li in the corner now as the referee warns her. Li shoves her back. Aliyah with a Thesz Press to mount her for more strikes.

Aliyah shows frustration over the 2 count. Aliyah grounds Li in the middle of the ring now, talking trash. Li finally fights out and sends Aliyah across the ring. Li with a roll-up for 2. Aliyah gets fired up and rocks Li. Li slides out of a hold but they continue to trade holds. Aliyah misses a splash in the corner and her recently broken nose hits the top turnbuckle.

Li unloads with offense and hits a big clothesline, then more kicks. Li with a jumping knee and a dropkick in the middle of the ring. Li with a corkscrew kick to the back while Aliyah is down on the mat. Li covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Xia Li

- After the match, Xia stands tall as her music hits. We go to replays. Li poses as Aliyah sits up against the barrier on the floor and looks to be crying.

- Tom and Byron send us to a video package on the tournament to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion due to current champion Jordan Devlin being stuck in the UK and unable to defend because of the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament begins tonight with Akira Tozawa vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott. Back to commercial.