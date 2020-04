Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

* Keith Lee defends the NXT North American Title against Damian Priest

* NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair goes one-on-one with Mia Yim in a non-title match

* Tournament to crown the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion continues with Drake Maverick vs. Tony Nese