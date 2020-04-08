Tonight's WWE NXT episode will air on the USA Network, recently taped at the NXT Arena from Full Sail University.

The show will be headlined by the "Blackheart vs. Rebel Heart: The Final Beat" between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano, which was taped in an empty building with nothing but a ring and a referee. It' likely that the show will also take a look back at Charlotte Flair's NXT Women's Title win over Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36.

WWE has announced the following for tonight's show:

* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano to end their feud

* Ladder Match to crown a new #1 contender with Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai, Mia Yim, Candice LeRae, Chelsea Green and Io Shirai

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.