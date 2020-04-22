Tonight's WWE NXT episode will air live from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

The tournament to crown an Interim Cruiserweight Champion will continue on tonight's show with Jake Atlas vs. Drake Maverick, Tony Nese vs. Kushida and Jack Gallagher vs. the debuting El Hijo del Fantasma. There will also be women's tag team action tonight with Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. The show will be headlined by Finn Balor vs. The Velveteen Dream.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's NXT episode:

* Finn Bálor and The Velveteen Dream go one-on-one

* Tegan Nox & Shotzi Blackheart face off with Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez

* El Hijo del Fantasma debuts against Jack Gallagher

* Kushida and Tony Nese clash in Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament action

* Drake Maverick battles Jake Atlas in a Group A Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament Match

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.