Today's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will be another special episode due to tapings being nixed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This episode will be a special "Hidden Gems" edition with never-before-seen matches featuring NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle, Shayna Baszler, Toni Storm, Ilja Dragunov, and others.
Two of the matches airing are from the 2019 Download Festival in the UK - Baszler vs. Isla Dawn and Storm vs. the recently released Deonna Purrazzo. Both of these were dark matches from the festival tapings. Two more dark matches from past NXT UK TV tapings will also air - Riddle vs. Ligero from the Plymouth tapings, and Dragunov vs. A-Kid from the Coventry tapings.
Below is WWE's full announcement on the Hidden Gems edition of NXT UK on the WWE Network:
Catch never-before-seen matches featuring Toni Storm, Matt Riddle, Shayna Baszler and Ilja Dragunov today on NXT UK
The WWE Universe can check out never-before-seen matches featuring some of NXT and NXT UK's biggest stars, streaming today at 3 ET/8 BST on WWE Network.
Today's Hidden Gems episode of NXT UK showcases previously unaired bouts with Toni Storm, Matt Riddle, Shayna Baszler and Ilja Dragunov. See matches from the 2019 Download Festival in Derby, England, featuring Storm in action, as well as The Queen of Spades taking on Isla Dawn.
Fans can also catch Riddle facing off with Ligero in Plymouth, England, and Dragunov battling A-Kid in Coventry, England.
Be sure to tune in today at 3 ET/8 BST on the award-winning WWE Network to catch some of NXT UK's finest never-before-seen matches!
Full match listing for today's NXT UK Hidden Gems
* Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo (Download Festival, Derby, England)
* Matt Riddle vs. Ligero (Plymouth, England)
* Isla Dawn vs. Shayna Baszler (Download Festival, Derby, England)
* Ilja Dragunov vs. A-Kid (Coventry, England)