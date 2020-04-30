Today's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will be another special episode due to tapings being nixed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This episode will be a special "Hidden Gems" edition with never-before-seen matches featuring NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle, Shayna Baszler, Toni Storm, Ilja Dragunov, and others.

Two of the matches airing are from the 2019 Download Festival in the UK - Baszler vs. Isla Dawn and Storm vs. the recently released Deonna Purrazzo. Both of these were dark matches from the festival tapings. Two more dark matches from past NXT UK TV tapings will also air - Riddle vs. Ligero from the Plymouth tapings, and Dragunov vs. A-Kid from the Coventry tapings.

Below is WWE's full announcement on the Hidden Gems edition of NXT UK on the WWE Network: