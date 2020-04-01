The Women's Ladder Match has been finalized for next Wednesday's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.
Tonight's NXT episode saw Dakota Kai win a Second Chance Gauntlet Match to earn the final spot in next week's Ladder Match. She last pinned Shotzi Blackheart to get the win. Shotzi entered the match at #1. The other participants were Deonna Purrazzo, Xia Li, Aliyah, and Kayden Carter.
The following competitors have been confirmed for the six-woman Ladder Match on next Wednesday's NXT:
* Io Shirai
* Candice LeRae
* Chelsea Green
* Mia Yim
* Tegan Nox
* Dakota Kai
The winner of the Ladder Match will become the new #1 contender to NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, for a future title shot that will take place after Ripley's WrestleMania 36 match with challenger Charlotte Flair this weekend.
Below is a graphic for next week's match and a few shots from tonight's Second Chance Gauntlet:
WHO'S YOUR DADDY?!? @Shotziblack kicks off the Second Chance #GauntletMatch! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/dLY3jTMtZO— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2020
#Virtuosa. #WWENXT #GauntletMatch @DeonnaPurrazzo pic.twitter.com/cbKa7Qkrrk— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 2, 2020
1️⃣down 4️⃣to go for @Shotziblack, and it's going to be easy.— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 2, 2020
Cue @XiaWWE. #WWENXT #GauntletMatch pic.twitter.com/c7U3nqmFuJ
A submission queen. #WWENXT #GauntletMatch— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2020
(Please don't get mad at us @QoSBaszler) @Shotziblack @WWE_Aliyah pic.twitter.com/21MiFziLH1
Back and forth action as @Shotziblack and @WWE_Aliyah battle in this HIGH-STAKES #GauntletMatch on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/M3NpBQFIj8— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2020
HOW MUCH MORE CAN @Shotziblack GIVE?!@wwekayden may just have her number. #WWENXT #GauntletMatch pic.twitter.com/chWRzdQ3Ri— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 2, 2020
Oh no.@Shotziblack's luck may have just run out. A fresh @DakotaKai_WWE is ready and prepared to end Shotzi's hot streak. #WWENXT #GauntletMatch pic.twitter.com/20VxHhNfES— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 2, 2020
x infinity.#WWENXT #GauntletMatch @DakotaKai_WWE @Shotziblack pic.twitter.com/kwPQXJcA5R— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 2, 2020
We're obsessed with @Shotziblack. #WWENXT #GauntletMatch @DakotaKai_WWE @RaquelWWE pic.twitter.com/mwdnnhM4rp— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2020
.@Shotziblack throws caution to the wind as she looks to outlast @DakotaKai_WWE in this HIGH-STAKES #GauntletMatch on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/vGNBcpZxdP— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2020
Welcome to the playing field, @DakotaKai_WWE.— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 2, 2020
The No. 1 Contender's #LadderMatch takes place NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/IrXYu2Tcjr