The Women's Ladder Match has been finalized for next Wednesday's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

Tonight's NXT episode saw Dakota Kai win a Second Chance Gauntlet Match to earn the final spot in next week's Ladder Match. She last pinned Shotzi Blackheart to get the win. Shotzi entered the match at #1. The other participants were Deonna Purrazzo, Xia Li, Aliyah, and Kayden Carter.

The following competitors have been confirmed for the six-woman Ladder Match on next Wednesday's NXT:

* Io Shirai

* Candice LeRae

* Chelsea Green

* Mia Yim

* Tegan Nox

* Dakota Kai

The winner of the Ladder Match will become the new #1 contender to NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, for a future title shot that will take place after Ripley's WrestleMania 36 match with challenger Charlotte Flair this weekend.

Below is a graphic for next week's match and a few shots from tonight's Second Chance Gauntlet: