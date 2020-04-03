WWE has officially announced Braun Strowman as Roman Reigns' replacement for the WrestleMania 36 title match with WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg.

Michael Cole made the Strowman vs. Goldberg announcement during tonight's go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX. There was no mention of Roman Reigns backing out but as we've noted, Reigns did not compete as he was concerned about his his health and competing during the coronavirus outbreak due to his immune system. WWE had originally announced a Reigns - Goldberg face-off for tonight's SmackDown, where it was expected that the change would be explained, but that segment hasn't happened yet and it was removed from the SmackDown preview.

The taped WrestleMania 36 event is scheduled to air tomorrow, Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 at 7pm ET, via the WWE Network and pay-per-view. It was taped on a closed set with no fans, at the WWE Performance Center and other locations. The Kickoff pre-show will begin at 6pm ET on both nights, and we will have live coverage beginning then.

Below is the current WrestleMania 36 card. There's no word yet on line-ups for each night.

Host: Rob Gronkowski

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Braun Strowman vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch (c)

WWE NXT Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match for the SmackDown Women's Title

Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Bayley (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Angel Garza and Austin Theory vs. The Street Profits (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn (c)

Triple Threat Ladder Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The New Day vs. The Usos vs. John Morrison and The Miz (c)

WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match

Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane (c)

Firefly Fun House Match

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Last Man Standing Match

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Boneyard Match

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

Bobby Lashley vs. Aleister Black

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins