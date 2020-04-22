As noted, WWE will begin the 25th Anniversary Celebration for WWE Hall of Famer Triple H during Friday's SmackDown on FOX episode from the closed-set Performance Center.
There's still no word yet on what the festivities will consist of, but WWE is still teasing that the celebration could continue into next week's RAW. That has not been confirmed.
WWE issued the following teaser for the celebration and noted that SmackDown will feature a look back at some of the most memorable moments with The Game:
Friday Night SmackDown to celebrate 25 Years of Triple H in WWE
All hail The King of Kings!
Friday Night SmackDown is set to celebrate Triple H's 25th Anniversary with WWE this week. From the early days as Jean-Paul Lévesque, to the iconic days in the DX stable, mind-blowing WrestleMania main events and every stop in between, it's time to play The Game and look back at some of the most memorable moments.
What will the blue brand have in store to honor one of the greatest WWE Superstars in history?
Tune in to SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to celebrate the incredible milestone.