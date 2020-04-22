As noted, WWE will begin the 25th Anniversary Celebration for WWE Hall of Famer Triple H during Friday's SmackDown on FOX episode from the closed-set Performance Center.

There's still no word yet on what the festivities will consist of, but WWE is still teasing that the celebration could continue into next week's RAW. That has not been confirmed.

WWE issued the following teaser for the celebration and noted that SmackDown will feature a look back at some of the most memorable moments with The Game: