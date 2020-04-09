The annual post-WrestleMania 36 tour of the UK has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was announced today that the following live events and SmackDown tapings have been pushed back to October 2020 and April 2021:

* Glasgow Scotland - moved from May 3 to October 7

* Birmingham, England - moved from May 5 to October 4

* Cardiff, Wales - moved from May 6 to October 5

* Sheffield, England - moved from May 7 to October 6

* London, England - moved from May 8 to October 9 (SmackDown on FOX taping)

* Newcastle, England - moved from May 4 to April 30, 2021

As noted earlier at this link, several WWE NXT UK changes have also been confirmed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.