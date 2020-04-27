WWE has announced that Apollo Crews has been pulled from the WWE Money In the Bank ladder match on May 10 due to a storyline knee injury suffered during tonight's RAW loss to WWE United States Champion Andrade.

WWE announced the storyline injury after tonight's RAW. Crews was beat down by Andrade during their match and Andrade retained due to referee stoppage.

There's no word yet on who will replace Crews in the match. The current competitors are Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black, Daniel Bryan and King Baron Corbin. Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler will take place during Friday's SmackDown to determine the final SmackDown spot.

Stay tuned for updates on Crews and the final MITB spot Below is WWE's announcement on tonight's storyline injury: