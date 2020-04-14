Monday's WWE RAW episode, the first live WWE TV episode in weeks but still airing from the closed-set WWE Performance Center, drew an average of 1.913 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 10% from last week's 2.118 million viewers for the post-WrestleMania 36 episode from the empty Performance Center. This is also the lowest non-holiday week RAW viewership in history. The December 23, 2019 episode drew 1.835 million viewers and the December 24, 2018 episode averaged 1.775 million viewers.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 1.994 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 2.311 million), the second hour drew 1.913 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 2.063 million) and the final hour drew 1.832 million viewers (last week's hour 3 - 1.925 million).

This is the lowest non-holiday viewership in history for hour one, going back to the two Christmas week shows mentioned above from 2018 and 2019. This is also the lowest non-holiday viewership for hour two. The second lowest overall is from December 24, 2018, which drew 1.789 million viewers. This is the sixth-lowest third hour of all-time, including holidays.

RAW was #30 for the night in viewership on cable, behind Special Report, The Story, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five, Hannity, 2 airings of Situation Room, Erin Burnett Outfront, 2 airings of America's Newsroom, FOX News at Night, Outnumbered, Bill Hemmer Reports, Cuomo Prime Time, The Ingraham Angle, Your World with Neil Cavuto, Celebrity IOU, Rachel Maddow Show, Outnumbered Overtime, 11th Hour with Brian Williams, Daily Briefing with Dana Perino, Last Word, FOX & Friends, All In with Chris Hayes, Anderson Cooper 360, CNN Tonight, and 3 airings of CNN Newsroom. WWE ranked #5 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.56. Special Report topped the night on cable in viewership with 6.545 million viewers, and #1 on the Top 150 with a 0.76 rating in the key demo.

Once again, the cable news channels dominated on Monday night with coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bachelor special on ABC drew 2.954 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 7.110 million viewers on CBS, The Voice drew 9.837 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 7.634 million viewers on FOX and CW's Whose Line Is It Anyway drew 906,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

Below is our 2020 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 2.385 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 2.030 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 2.380 million viewers with a 0.83 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 2.402 million viewers with a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 3 Episode: 2.168 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 2.337 million viewers with a 0.80 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 2.437 million viewers with a 0.79 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 2.210 million viewers with a 0.71 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 2.256 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Super ShowDown episode)

March 9 Episode: 2.163 million viewers with a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 16 Episode: 2.335 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic (first-ever WWE Performance Center episode)

March 23 Episode: 2.006 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (second WWE PC episode)

March 30 Episode: 1.924 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 2.118 million viewers with a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 36 episode)

April 13 Episode: 1.913 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic (return to live TV)

April 20 Episode:

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode