Tonight's WWE RAW will air on the USA Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE has not issued the official preview for tonight's show but they are advertising that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will respond to last week's attack by Seth Rollins.

WWE has also announced the following Money In the Bank qualifying matches for tonight's show:

* Aleister Black vs. Austin Theory

* MVP vs. Apollo Crews

* Rey Mysterio vs. Murphy

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.