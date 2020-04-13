Tonight's WWE RAW on the USA Network will reportedly air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with more fallout from WrestleMania 36.

It's believed that tonight's RAW will feature the first red brand Money In the Bank qualifying matches, but that hasn't been confirmed. WWE has not officially announced any matches for tonight's show as of this writing.

It has been confirmed that WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler will return to commentary on tonight's show.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's RAW as WWE should announce matches as we get closer to air time. Remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.