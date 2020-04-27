Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
It's believed that RAW will air on a slight tape delay as WWE is also taping next week's RAW some time today or tonight.
WWE has not announced any matches for tonight's RAW but there will be a contract signing between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins, to finalize their match at the Money In the Bank pay-per-view on May 10.
WWE is also teasing an appearance by RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, and there will be more build for Money In the Bank.
Stay tuned for updates on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the teaser for McIntyre and Rollins:
Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins set for WWE Championship Match contract signing tonight on Raw
Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins are set for a collision course at WWE Money In The Bank, but they'll have to get through the contract signing tonight without tearing each other to shreds.
The WWE Champion has been on fire since winning the title at WrestleMania, but The Monday Night Messiah cunningly saw the opportunity to end McIntyre's recent run as a perfect way to captivate the Raw masses with his gospel. After the Scottish Superstar's recent win over United States Champion Andrade, Rollins entered the ring to blindside the WWE Champion with a Superkick and two vicious Stomps to put the title match in motion.
What fireworks will be in store this time when the two rivals meet on Raw to make their title match official?
