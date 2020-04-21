Monday's WWE RAW episode, featuring WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeating Angel Garza in the non-title main event from the closed-set Performance Center, drew an average of 1.842 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 3.7% from last week's 1.913 million viewers. This is also the lowest non-holiday week RAW viewership in history. The December 23, 2019 episode drew 1.835 million viewers and the December 24, 2018 episode averaged 1.775 million viewers.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 1.940 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 1.994 million), the second hour drew 1.866 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 1..913 million) and the final hour drew 1.720 million viewers (last week's hour 3 - 1.832 million).

This is the lowest non-holiday viewership in history for hour one. This is also the lowest non-holiday viewership for hour two, and the fourth -lowest third hour of all-time, including holidays.

RAW was #29 for the night in viewership on cable, for the second week in a row, behind Special Report, The Story, Tucker Carlson Tonight, 90 Day Fiance, Celebrity IOU, The Five, Hannity, Erin Burnett Outfront, Cuomo Prime Time, CNN Tonight, The Ingraham Angle, Rachel Maddow Show, Anderson Cooper 360, Your World, America's Newsroom, FOX News at Night, Bill Hemmer Reports, Outnumbered Overtime, Last Word, Outnumbered, Daily Briefing, America's Newsroom 2, CNN Newsroom 2, America's Newsroom 3, All In, 11th Hour, FOX & Friends, and Deadline: White House.

WWE ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.56. Special Report topped the night on cable in viewership with 5.017 million viewers, ranking #3 on the Top 150 with a 0.52 rating in the key demo, behind WWE and Love & Hip-Hop.

Once again, the cable news channels dominated on Monday night with coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bachelor special on ABC drew 2.789 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 4.773 million viewers on CBS, The Voice drew 9.175 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 6.835 million viewers on FOX and CW's Whose Line Is It Anyway drew 991,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

Below is our 2020 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 2.385 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 2.030 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 2.380 million viewers with a 0.83 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 2.402 million viewers with a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 3 Episode: 2.168 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 2.337 million viewers with a 0.80 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 2.437 million viewers with a 0.79 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 2.210 million viewers with a 0.71 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 2.256 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Super ShowDown episode)

March 9 Episode: 2.163 million viewers with a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 16 Episode: 2.335 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic (first-ever WWE Performance Center episode)

March 23 Episode: 2.006 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (second WWE PC episode)

March 30 Episode: 1.924 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 2.118 million viewers with a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 36 episode)

April 13 Episode: 1.913 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic (return to live TV)

April 20 Episode: 1.842 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode:

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode