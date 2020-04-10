The post-Money In the Bank edition of WWE RAW has been postponed.

The May 11 RAW on the USA Network scheduled for the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut has been changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event has been re-scheduled to Friday, October 30, and will now be a SmackDown on FOX event.

The arena announced today that all original tickets will be honored for the new date in October, but refunds are also being offered.

As we've noted at this link, WWE is currently taping a lengthy set of TV tapings at the empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando. These tapings are expected to carry them through to the Money In the Bank pay-per-view, which will no longer be held at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland on May 10. There's no word yet on where MITB will be held.

