Monday's post-WrestleMania 36 edition of of WWE RAW, featuring fallout from the big event at a closed-set empty WWE Performance Center, drew an average of 2.118 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 10% from last week's 1.924 million viewers for the third Performance Center episode, which was the new second-lowest non-holiday RAW viewership in history. This is also the third-lowest red brand viewership of the year.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 2.311 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 2.139 million), the second hour drew 2.063 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 1.986 million) and the final hour drew 1.925 million viewers (last week's hour 3 - 1.646 million), so the 17% drop from hour one to hour three was not as bad as the prior two weeks, which had drops of 23-24%.

It was down 28% from the post-WrestleMania 35 edition of RAW last year which drew 2.923 million viewers. That episode was up 11% from the go-home show last year, and ranked #2 for the night on cable in viewership, and #1 in the 18-49 demographic. The post-WrestleMania 35 RAW was down 25% from the post-WrestleMania 34 RAW in 2018, which drew 3.921 million viewers.

RAW was #26 for the night in viewership on cable, for the second week in a row, behind Special Report, The Story, The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, Cuomo Prime Time, The Ingraham Angle, Anderson Cooper 360, CNN Newsroom, Situation Room, Situation Room 2, Your World, CNN Tonight 2, Bill Hemmer Reports, Lead with Jake Tapper, Outnumbered Overtime, Daily Briefing, America's Newsroom 2, Outnumbered, Rachel Maddow Show, America's Newsroom 3, FOX News at Night, America's Newsroom 4, MSNBC coverage of President Trump's briefing, and Deadline. WWE ranked #4 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.58. The Five topped the night on cable in viewership with 5.141 million viewers, ranking #3 on the Cable Top 150, for the second week in a row, with a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The Story topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.78 rating in the 18-49 demographic, and just 2.311 million viewers.

Once again, the cable news channels dominated on Monday night with coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

Celebrity Family Feud on ABC drew 5.070 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 7.225 million viewers on CBS, The Voice drew 9.591 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 2.354 million viewers on FOX and CW's Whose Line Is It Anyway drew 933,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

Below is our 2020 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 2.385 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 2.030 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 2.380 million viewers with a 0.83 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 2.402 million viewers with a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 3 Episode: 2.168 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 2.337 million viewers with a 0.80 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 2.437 million viewers with a 0.79 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 2.210 million viewers with a 0.71 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 2.256 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Super ShowDown episode)

March 9 Episode: 2.163 million viewers with a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 16 Episode: 2.335 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic (first-ever WWE Performance Center episode)

March 23 Episode: 2.006 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (second WWE PC episode)

March 30 Episode: 1.924 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 2.118 million viewers with a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 36 episode)

April 13 Episode:

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode