As reported yesterday, WWE will be going back to live episodes of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT from the NXT Performance Center in Orlando.

This will start happening early next week even though there is currently a stay-at-home mandate in Florida.

WWE sent a statement to ESPN about the change.

According to the statement, which can be read below, WWE will be producing content on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance.

We believe it is now more important than ever to provide people with a diversion from these hard times. We are producing content on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance following appropriate guidelines while taking additional precautions to ensure the health and wellness of our performers and staff. As a brand that has been woven into the fabric of society, WWE and its Superstars bring families together and deliver a sense of hope, determination and perseverance.

It was also reported today that WWE confirmed that an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The person made a complete recovery and is said to be doing well.

