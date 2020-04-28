WWE talents who are looking to be released from their contracts may be able to get those releases as the company is reportedly still looking to make cuts due to tough times brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

It was noted by @Wrestlevotes how multiple sources report that WWE is willing to grant a release to "just about anyone" who makes the request right now.

"Basically if a talent wants out, they can go," wrote WV.

It will be interesting to see if anyone asks to be released during the current period of uncertainty. There was said to be a lot of fear within WWE earlier this month when they made company-wide cuts due to the negative business impact COVID-19 brought on. It's safe to say many employees were thankful to still have a job after the cuts were made.

Stay tuned for updates on any additional releases.