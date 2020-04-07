WWE is reportedly planning for another set of TV tapings at the empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida this week, which was first reported by PWTorch on Monday.

The current plan is for all talents to be sequestered in one hotel, then tape all material in waves as they did with the recent TV and WrestleMania 36 tapings, according to PWInsider. It was reported that WWE did a "take over" of one hotel, with talents staying there and staff using some of the conference rooms.

WWE will be taping the TV shows in waves as they did with the most recent tapings at the Performance Center, that way they follow all rules and guidelines related to the coronavirus pandemic.

WWE will reportedly bring crews to Orlando on Wednesday with tapings to begin that night or early Thursday morning. The recent WrestleMania 36 tapings were reportedly held overnight from 11pm until around 5am, but there's no word yet on if these upcoming tapings will run on the same schedule. WWE will reportedly tape three episodes of WWE NXT, three episodes of RAW, and three episodes of SmackDown, but they may end up taping four episodes for some. These tapings should carry them through the month of April, but there's no word yet on what they have planned for the Money In the Bank pay-per-view, which is still being scheduled for May 10.

As we've noted, this week's RAW and this week's NXT episodes were already taped back when WrestleMania 36 was filmed.

Stay tuned for more from the WWE TV tapings in Orlando.