WWE continues to further speculation on Elias' status for his WrestleMania 36 match with King Baron Corbin.

As noted before, last week's SmackDown on FOX saw Corbin use his scepter to knock Elias from the perch to the ground down below at the WWE Performance Center. Corbin wasn't happy with Elias' new "Kingdom of Fools" song. WWE noted that night that Elias had to be taken to a local medical facility. WWE then announced earlier this week that Elias managed to escape the attack with no injuries, and had vowed to wrestle Corbin at WrestleMania.

WWE issued another update today that said Elias' status remains uncertain for the match against Corbin.

Corbin vs. Elias was taped during last week's WrestleMania 36 tapings as far as we know. There's no word yet on if the match will air on Saturday night or Sunday night, but we will keep you updated.

