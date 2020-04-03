Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with the usual video package.

- We're live on tape from the empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us.

- The ring is set up for another must see edition of MizTV. Greg Hamilton goes to introduce SmackDown Tag Team Champions John Morrison and The Miz, but he's interrupted by the music of The Usos. Out come Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso with mics. We see ladders all over the Performance Center. The Usos get hyped up and enter the ring. "People at home..." rings out as The New Day's music starts up. Out comes Kofi Kingston and Big E.

Kofi disagrees with The Usos saying they would be the ones to snatch down the titles at WrestleMania 36 this weekend. Big E says the circumstances are unique this year but it's still WrestleMania, and they plan on taking the titles. The two teams argue. Out come The Miz and John Morrison with the titles. Miz is used to this kind of disrespect but they deserve better. They go on and Miz says the two teams can argue all they want because the champs will just take a front row to what will happen at WrestleMania. He says they can destroy each other, which will allow them to climb the ladders to retain. Miz and Morrison have climbed ladders on the stage now.

Miz and Morrison tell The Usos and The New Day to be jealous. The Usos and The New Day rush to the stage for a fight. Miz and Morrison meet them and they all brawl. There's carnage and big bumps everywhere. Miz and Morrison level Kofi and one of The Usos with a ladder before standing tall as Morrison's music hits. Cole hypes the Triple Threat Ladder Match for this weekend.

- Still to come, John Cena addresses the Firefly Fun House Match challenge from Bray Wyatt. Also, we will look back at the Farewell Match for WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

Naomi vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina Snuka

We go back to the ring and out first comes Naomi for a Triple Threat. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley to join Cole on commentary. Lacey Evans is out next, followed by Tamina Snuka.

The bell rings and they all go at it. Snuka with some offense early on. Evans counters and nails a basement dropkick. Naomi goes to roll Snuka up but has her head slammed into the mat. Tamina fights Evans off and tosses her next to Naomi on the apron. Snuka knocks them both off and sends them to the floor. Snuka stands tall as we go right back to commercial.

Back from the break and Snuka goes at it with Naomi. Naomi with a big springboard kick. Evans comes back in and unloads on Snuka, clotheslining her. Evans with boots in the corner. Evans launches herself over the top rope with an elbow drop to Snuka. Naomi ends up dropping Evans with a big kick on the floor. Banks gets up and launches Evans into the steel ring steps. Banks turns around to a kick to the face from Naomi.

Naomi comes back in with a kick to the head but Snuka rocks her. Back and forth now. Snuka catches Naomi with a Samoan Drop. Snuka can't get the pin and shows some frustration. Snuka misses a splash on Naomi in the corner. Bayley hits the apron but Naomi sends her back down. Naomi turns around to a superkick from Tamina for the pin to win.

Winner: Tamina Snuka

- After the match, Bayley grabs her title from the announce table as Snuka stares her down from the ring. Bayley hits the ring and keeps talking. Bayley offers her hand for a shake and says she's proud to have Tamina in the match at WrestleMania, and it's good to have her back. Snuka shakes as Bayley keeps mocking her. Tamina drops Bayley with a big superkick. Banks tends to Bayley and then looks to suck up to Tamina. Tamina pulls her into a big Samoan Drop. Tamina stares Banks down as her music starts back up.

- Still to come, John Cena will be here. Also, a WrestleMania 24 replay of Ric Flair's retirement match. Back to commercial.