WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown episode:

* Another unique Triple Threat Match will see SmackDown Tag Team Titles on the line

* Sasha Banks and Tamina to clash in a match with championship implications

* Daniel Bryan to face Cesaro in Men's Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

* Sonya Deville out to clear the air with Mandy Rose

* Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match spot on the line when Naomi meets Dana Brooke