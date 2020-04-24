Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package for Triple H, to hype his 25th Anniversary Celebration that kicks off tonight. We cut to the normal SmackDown intro video.

- We're live from the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Michael Cole welcomes us and he's joined by Corey Graves. Cole says tonight will be historic. They hype the Triple H 25th anniversary and other happenings on tonight's show.

- We go to the ring and out come new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day - Kofi Kingston and Big E.

Cole talks about what led to last week's tag team titles win by Big E in the Triple Threat with Jey Uso and former champion The Miz. Kofi and Big E stop at the announce table to celebrate their win some. Kofi takes the mic and talks about last week's big win. Kofi praises Big E for bringing home the gold for them. Kofi asks everyone to put their hands together for Big E but Big E reminds Kofi that no one is here tonight. Kofi and Big E go on about the number of title reigns they've had, being on #8 now. He says they have more title reigns than legends and WWE Hall of Famers like Hart Foundation, The British Bulldogs, The New Age Outlaws, Demolition, Edge and Christian. Kofi says he doesn't say that to brag, he say sit because they're proud to have their names next to greats in the industry. Big E mentions Tom Brady being in Tampa Bay for the Buccaneers now and Kofi, a New England Patriots fan, isn't thrilled with it.

The music interrupts and out comes Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado of Lucha House Party. They congratulate Kofi and Big E, but they're also tired of not getting opportunities. They want to be the first challengers to The New Day. The music interrupts again and out come the former champion, The Miz and John Morrison. Miz and Morrison storm right past Lucha House Party, leaving them on the ramp.

Miz rants about the matches that led to Big E winning last week. Morrison says Kofi and Big E have never defeated them in a traditional tag team match, and their win was cheap. Miz says they have someone pulling strings for them, and they don't deserve the win. Miz goes on and says they want the titles back. Lince and Metalik enter the ring and interrupt. Metalik shouts in Spanish. Morrison translates but Big E reveals that's not what Metalik said. Lince goes to translate but the music interrupts and out come The Forgotten Sons - Steve Cutler, Wesley Blake and Jaxson Ryker.

Miz asks The Forgotten Sons if they can help them, and wonders who the hell they are. Cutler tells Miz to laugh it up. He introduces all three. Cutler says they actually served their country but ever since they came home, they've been treated like trash and tossed aside. The others may not know who they are, but they will soon. They will be forgotten no more and will soon reign over the tag team division. Miz rants about respect and his time in the company. Ryker says Miz played a Marine in the movies but a real Marine is standing in front of him. Blake talks about how they are cut from a different cloth, mentally and figuratively, and some might call them savages. Blake says they strike any where, any time, and you won't see it coming. The Forgotten Sons suddenly attack everyone and a big brawl breaks out. Miz and Morrison retreat to the stage. Lince and Metalik are sent out. Kofi gets beat down by The Sons. Big E fights them off but they beat him down next. Kofi is then powerbombed on top of Big E in the middle of the ring. The Forgotten Sons stand tall while Lince and Metalik recover on the outside, as Miz and Morrison watch from the stage.

- Still to come, Gulak vs. Corbin in a Money In the Bank qualifier. We go to commercial.

- Back from the break and we get a look at Triple H debuting in 1995 at Hunter Hearst Helmsley. Cole says Triple H will be here live later tonight.

- We see The Miz and John Morrison backstage, upset at what happened earlier. Renee Young stops them for comments. They accuse Lucha House Party of instigating everything. Miz says they are going to get a match set up for tonight, to make everything right.

Money In the Bank Qualifying Match: Drew Gulak vs. King Baron Corbin

Back to the ring and out comes Drew Gulak with Daniel Bryan for tonight's first Money In the Bank qualifier. Out next comes King Baron Corbin as we see the MITB briefcase above the ring and ladders set up around the arena. Cole shows us a replay of Corbin's brutal attack to Elias on last week's show.

The bell rings and they lock up. Corbin tosses Gulak over the top rope to the floor. Corbin talks trash to Gulak and Bryan as the referee backs him off. Gulak comes right back in and locks up again. Gulak takes Corbin down and grounds him, working him over and slapping him on the top of the head. Corbin gets back up and talks trash. Corbin takes Gulak against the ropes as the referee warns him. Corbin with big strikes to beat Gulak to his knees now. Corbin with more trash talking. Gulak goes for another takedown but Corbin resists. Gulak dropkicks the knees as Bryan encourages him from ringside. Gulak drops Corbin and sends him to the floor for a breather.

Gulak with a baseball slide from the ring to send Corbin into the announce table. Gulak comes out and knocks Corbin over the announce table, to the floor. Gulak stands tall on the table as we go back to commercial.