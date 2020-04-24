Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Tonight's show will feature a deep dive on the history between Bray Wyatt and WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman, plus the beginning of the 25th Anniversary Celebration for Triple H. Money In the Bank qualifiers for tonight's show include Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans and King Baron Corbin vs. Drew Gulak. SmackDown will also see WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defend against Dana Brooke and Carmella.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* Friday Night SmackDown to celebrate 25 Years of Triple H in WWE

* Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defend their titles against Carmella & Dana Brooke

* See a special look at Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt's history this Friday night

* Lacey Evans squares off with Sasha Banks for a spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match

* Drew Gulak meets King Corbin in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.