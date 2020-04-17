Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The first blue brand Money In the Bank qualifying matches will take place tonight with Cesaro vs. Daniel Bryan and Naomi vs. Dana Brooke. SmackDown will also see The Miz defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles in a Triple Threat against Big E and Jey Uso. Sasha Banks vs. Tamina Snuka has also been announced and if Snuka wins, she earns a shot against SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. There will also be a segment with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.