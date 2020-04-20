Friday's WWE SmackDown episode, which aired live from the WWE Performance Center with no audience due to the coronavirus pandemic, drew an average of 2.187 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is down from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.192 million viewers. This number is also down 5.6% from last week's final SmackDown viewership of 2.317 million viewers for the post-WrestleMania 36 show. This is the lowest audience since the show came to FOX.

Friday's SmackDown drew a 0.6 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.7 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.4 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week's episode drew a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 0.8 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.4 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown tied in ratings for #2 in the 18-49 demographic on network TV this week, with Blacklist. SmackDown tied for #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, with Magnum PI. SmackDown tied at #3 in the 25-54 demo, with Dateline and Blue Bloods.

SmackDown came in at #9 for the night in viewership on network TV behind Magnum PI, MacGyver, Blue Bloods, Shark Tank, Blacklist, 20/20, Dateline and the Blacklist repeat from the week before. Magnum PI topped the night in viewership this week with 7.135 million viewers.

The Story on FOX News topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with an 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Special Report on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.816 million viewers.

Below is our 2020 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 3 Episode: 2.413 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 10 Episode: 2.497 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 2.562 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 2.448 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 2.422 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 2.538 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 14 Episode: 2.464 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 21 Episode: 2.484 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 28 Episode: 2.687 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Super ShowDown episode)

March 6 Episode: 2.456 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 13 Episode: 2.470 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber WWE Performance Center episode)

March 20 Episode: 2.569 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 27 Episode: 2.367 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 3 Episode: 2.398 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 10 Episode: 2.317 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 36 episode)

April 17 Episode: 2.187 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 24 Episode:

2019 Total: 112.530 million viewers

2019 Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 122.304 million viewers

2018 Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode