Friday's WrestleMania 36 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown, the fourth blue brand show to air from the WWE Performance Center with no audience due to the coronavirus pandemic, drew an average of 2.398 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.375 million viewers. This number is also up from last week's final SmackDown viewership of 2.367 million viewers, which was the lowest SmackDown viewership of 2020, and the lowest blue brand viewership since the December 13 episode, which drew 2.330 million viewers.

Friday's SmackDown drew a 0.6 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.8 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.4 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week's episode drew a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 0.8 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.4 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown tied in ratings for #3 in the 18-49 demographic on network TV this week, with 20/20, Blacklist and Dateline. SmackDown tied for #2 in the 18-34 demo this week, with Shark Tank, MacGyver and Blue Bloods. SmackDown came in at #5 in the 25-54 demo, behind Hawaii Five-O, Shark Tank & MacGyver & Blue Bloods, Blacklist, and 20/20 & Dateline.

SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV, for the third week in a row, behind Hawaii Five-O, Blue Bloods, MacGyver, Shark Tank, Blacklist, Dateline, and 20/20. Hawaii Five-O topped the night in viewership again this week with 9.591 million viewers.

Special Report on FOX News topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with an 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic, and topped the night on cable in viewership, again this week, with 5.479 million viewers.

Below is our 2020 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 3 Episode: 2.413 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 10 Episode: 2.497 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 2.562 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 2.448 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 2.422 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 2.538 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 14 Episode: 2.464 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 21 Episode: 2.484 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 28 Episode: 2.687 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Super ShowDown episode)

March 6 Episode: 2.456 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 13 Episode: 2.470 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber WWE Performance Center episode)

March 20 Episode: 2.569 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 27 Episode: 2.367 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 3 Episode: 2.398 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 10 Episode:

2019 Total: 112.530 million viewers

2019 Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 122.304 million viewers

2018 Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode