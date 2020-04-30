Chris Jericho made a subtle reference to Xavier Woods during commentary on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

While doing commentary, Jericho noted that Cody once defeated Austin Watson, which is Xavier Woods' real name, in amateur wrestling in high school. Shortly after Jericho said that, Woods tweeted, "WOWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW".

WOWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW — Austin Creed - Future King (@XavierWoodsPhD) April 30, 2020

The story of Cody defeating Woods in high school wrestling is legitimate and both men have discussed the match on episodes of Talk Is Jericho. In 2016, Woods told Jericho that that not only did Cody beat him, but he also made Woods look bad in front of a girl that he had a crush on.

"I guess it was sophomore year, my whole thought was, 'okay, first off, he's at a rival school, so our schools legit hated each other in football, baseball, basketball, wrestling, everything," Woods said. "So, I was 160 [pounds] at the time. I think he was wrestling at 180 [pounds], maybe. And my thought was, 'okay, I'm going to wrestle up two weight classes and then I'm going to beat him and Dusty [Rhodes]'s is going to be there because Dusty would be at the matches and Dusty's going to say, 'oh, you're the best! I'm going to train you and make you the best wrestler ever. And so, I beat four guys on my team to get the varsity spot that year. And then I beat three guys in the tournament to get to Cody. And then, we wrestled, he beat me 2 - 1 and I was real upset.

"And then months later, this girl who I had the biggest crush on, who lived in my neighborhood when we were kids, and she kind of dug me too, but I was too awkward to be like, 'oh, you're cute. Let's make out'. So I see her at the bowling alley and she's like, 'oh, Austin!' She runs up and [gives me a] big hug, like we haven't seen each other in years, and she's like, 'oh, let me introduce you to my friends' and I'm like, 'oh, okay. Cool.' We're talking while we're walking over there and she goes, 'I go to Lassiter [High School] now, blah, blah, blah' [and I'm] not thinking anything of it. She's like, 'this is them, this is them, this is them, this is them' and then she goes, 'oh, and that's Cody'. He turns around and he looks and he goes, 'ugh, I know him. I beat that kid.' And then he picks up a bowling ball and bowls a strike. And it was the most d--k head move I've ever seen in my life!"

Cody recalled the incident differently, stating that Woods and his friend, Tony, were going through a "Ruff Ryders" phase at the time.

"You could've heard a pin drop when these guys walk in because they made such a scene, including this young man right here fully Ruff Rydered out with his 'A' chain [for Woods' real life first name, Austin], smoking a cigarette and flicking it out on the floor as he is walking towards me, so he's a smoker," Cody recalled. "He was a smoker in high school, like a casual smoker. So, he approached us, and to this day I cannot tell you exactly what he said to me, but I believe he said something along the lines of, 'hey, sweet ass' to Lindsey Laufersweiler, I believe is what he said. Now, full disclosure, that's kind of my date, so that's a little off limits.

"When you, like, wrestle every weekend, as we did, the last thing you want to get into is another wrestling match / fight / anything. You're pretty much spent. So, he said that, he's staring at us, and Tony [has] got his foot up with all the bowling balls. I took a ball, I rolled a strike, I looked at him, and there was just this moment between him and I. Lindsey Laufersweiler kissed me on the cheek and said, 'don't worry about him, baby' and that was the end of this tale. He had come there to bully me. There was no, 'oh, I beat that kid'. I don't recall saying that. I just recall a long pause between him and I and just an awkward split between the two and that is where it ended for me."

Cody and Woods said that their paths didn't cross again until Woods debuted in TNA.

William Windsor contributed to this article.