WWE star Lio Rush did a Q&A on Twitter, where he answered questions about who he would like to be his manager, his relationship with Bobby Lashley, what title or who he wants to go for next, and his favorite wrestler from the '90s.

In 2018, Lio Rush was the manager of Bobby Lashley. He revealed on Twitter that he never saw it as a manager role and that he misses talking to the crowd.

Rush wrote, "I never saw it as a manager role really. I was a lot more active than most. I think in general I miss talking to the people. I miss getting them to react and feel."

He also revealed during the Q&A that the best part of their partnership was how he got to constantly learn from Bobby Lashley.

Lio Rush tweeted, "Being able to learn from a legend at all times. In the ring, out the ring, on the road, at restaurants, on the bus, at the hotels. Constantly learning."

He was asked what title he was going for next and simply answered, "Any title that has a holder that is not deserving."

After a fan asked him who he would like to be his manager, Lio Rush tweeted, "The ?? @HeymanHustle or @The305MVP." He also revealed that WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac is his favorite wrestler from the '90s. His full tweet was, "For me @TheRealXPac".

