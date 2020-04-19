- In the video above, The Miz, Lacey Evans, WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Jeff Hardy, NXT Women's Champion Charlotte, Seth Rollins, and others give their favorite Triple H moment. Lynch said hers was slapping Triple H in the face. Rollins picked when Triple H returned from his first quad injury.

- After Drew McIntyre beat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36, he then took on and defeated Big Show. During their match McIntyre gave Big Show a body slam. McIntyre tweeted out video of the move, but with Gorilla Monsoon and Jesse "The Body" Ventura's commentary from when Hulk Hogan slammed Andre.

"The soothing sounds of Monsoon and The Body, the perfect soundtrack for slamming a giant," McIntyre wrote.

The soothing sounds of Monsoon and The Body, the perfect soundtrack for slamming a giant pic.twitter.com/ZBUrLDN7WG — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 19, 2020

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos of the week. The collection included: Dolph Ziggler, Billie Kay, and Lana.