The 2020 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view is still scheduled to take place on August 23 from the TD Garden in Boston, but that could obviously change due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The TD Garden has been issuing the following response to fans asking about the big event:

"As of today, we have not received any updates from WWE regarding changes to SummerSlam, so it is still scheduled as planned. Any updates regarding the event will be posted to our website here: https://www.tdgarden.com/events/detail/wwe-summerslam-2020. We also suggest checking WWE's website and social channels for the most up-to-date information."

While SummerSlam is not listed on the WWE website events calendar, they do still have the SummerSlam event page up at this link.

