WWE has announced that they plan to convene and then immediately adjourn their Annual Stockholders Meeting due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting is scheduled for 10am ET on Thursday, April 16, 2020. The meeting will be convened and then immediately adjourned to a time and place that will be announced.

Below is WWE's full press release issued today on the matter:

WWE® to Adjourn Annual Meeting Due to COVID-19 Concerns STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) today announced that it intends to convene and then immediately adjourn, its Annual Meeting of Stockholders due to the rapidly evolving public health concerns relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental actions related thereto, including the State of Connecticut's Executive Order No. 7H dated March 20, 2020. The Annual Meeting is scheduled to occur at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday April 16, 2020. The Annual Meeting will be convened and then immediately adjourned to a time and place that will be announced at the meeting and by press release. The record date will remain February 20, 2020. Stockholders should comply with applicable restrictions and not attend the Annual Meeting on April 16.

As noted earlier this week, WWE announced that they will report their 1st quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, April 23. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and Interim CFO Frank A. Riddick will host the call at 5pm ET, which is a new star time as they have held the calls at 11am ET for years. This will be the second earnings report since Co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson were let go.