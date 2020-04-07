- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's taped WWE RAW from the empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando. This was the post-WrestleMania 36 episode.

- WWE has announced that they will report their first quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, April 23.

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and Interim CFO Frank A. Riddick will host the call at 5pm ET. The start time is interesting as WWE has held the post-earnings investors calls at 11am ET for years. This will be the second earnings report since Co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson were let go.

Below is WWE's announcement on the 1st quarter earnings:

WWE® to Report First Quarter 2020 Results STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 7, 2020-- WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that it will report its first quarter 2020 results on Thursday, April 23, 2020 after the close of the market. The Company's Chairman & CEO, Vincent K. McMahon, and Interim CFO, Frank A. Riddick, will host a conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results. All interested parties are welcome to listen to a live web cast that will be hosted through the Company's web site at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 855-200-4993 (toll free) or 323-794-2092 from outside the U.S. (conference ID for both lines: 5927456). Please reserve a line approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call. The earnings presentation referenced during the call will be made available on April 23, 2020 at corporate.wwe.com/investors. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call concludes, and can be accessed on the Company's web site.

- Courtesy of This Week In WWE, below is behind-the-scenes footage of Kofi Kingston and new WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman filming a recent action figure commercial for Mattel.