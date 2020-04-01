Could we finally see WWE take a break from taping shows due to the coronavirus pandemic?

As noted earlier today at this link, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a stay-at-home order for the entire state today as they look to slow the COVID-19 outbreak. This could mean more impact to the WWE and AEW schedules, which have already been significantly modified over the past several weeks due to the pandemic.

In an update, there were rumors on a possible break for the WWE crews gong around the WWE Performance Center last week, according to @Wrestlevotes. The rumors were that if the state of Florida issued the stay-at-home order, which they did today, then WWE would re-consider taking a break after WrestleMania 36, which airs this weekend on tape over two nights.

Regarding the potential break, it was noted that if they do move forward with time off, then some of the footage that has been filmed at the WWE Performance Center will not air. It's been reported that the post-WrestleMania 36 RAW for April 6 has already been filmed, as has the April 8 edition of WWE NXT. It was believed that the April 10 SmackDown on FOX episode would air live from the WWE Performance Center, but that hasn't been confirmed.

It's important to note that the possible time off for WWE is just rumored at this point, based on talk going around the Performance Center last week. Everything is still up in the air and "to be determined" at this point.

Florida's stay-at-home order goes into effect this Thursday at midnight and will last for at least 30 days.

Stay tuned for updates on the situation.