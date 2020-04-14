- As noted, this week's WWE RAW saw Nia Jax beat Kairi Sane to earn a spot in the upcoming women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match on May 10. Above is post-match video of Sarah Schreiber talking to Jax. Schreiber asks Jax if she was sending a message to the other competitors in the match.

"Sarah, look at me. I'm 6 foot, 300 pounds. Now if I really wanted to completely decimate everybody on this roster, do you honestly think they're actually gonna be able to stop me? Think about that," Jax said as she walked off.

Last night's RAW also saw Asuka and Shayna Baszler qualify for the six-woman MITB Ladder Match. Naomi vs. Dana Brooke and two other qualifiers will air during this week's SmackDown on FOX to finalize the line-up for the women's match.

- WWE Hall of Famer Lita turned 45 years old today while WWE NXT Superstar Marina Shafir turned 32, former NXT Superstar Bin Wang turned 26, and ECW Original Julio Dinero turned 48. Also, today would have been the 56th birthday of former WWE Tag Team Champion "Crush" Brian Adams.

To celebrate Lita's birthday, WWE posted this latest episode of "Playlist" with a look at the biggest moments from her career:

- WWE posted the following tweet today, noting that several of the current WWE champions are making Scotland proud.

The graphic highlights WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, WWE NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Nikki Cross, and NXT UK Tag Team Champions Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus. All five champions were born in Scotland and got their starts there.

You can see the full tweet below, along with replies from Wolfgang and Ray, plus similar posts from Coffey and Glasgow's Insane Championship Wrestling from back when Drew won the title from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36.

5 Scottish title holders at 1 time ?????????????? https://t.co/qUN6EfFWPZ — Wolfgang (@WolfgangYoung) April 14, 2020