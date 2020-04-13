Despite the coronavirus-related restrictions in the state of Florida, WWE has been allowed to continue taping TV and airing live TV from the empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando because they were deemed an essential business.

Orange County, Florida Mayor Jerry Demings was asked about WWE being allowed to continue operations during a press conference today. Demings said that originally WWE was deemed non-essential, but that changed after some talk with the office of Governor Ron DeSantis.

"I think initially there was a review that was done and they were not initially deemed an essential business. With some conversation with the Governor's office regarding he Governor's [stay-at-home] order, they were deemed an essential business. Therefore they were allowed to remain open," Demings said.

As noted, WWE will resume live TV this week, beginning with tonight's RAW. The shows will reportedly still air from a closed-set at the empty WWE Performance Center, with only essential employees in attendance. Dave Meltzer speculated earlier today on Wrestling Observer Radio that politics may be involved with WWE keeping operations running as DeSantis is a Republican.

Below is video of the Orange County Mayor being asked about WWE today: