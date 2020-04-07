Sunday's WWE WrestleMania 35 replay on ESPN drew 421,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The show ranked #70 on the Cable Top 150 and drew a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

The replay began at 3pm ET and aired as the lead-in to Night Two of WrestleMania 36.

Sunday's viewership is down from the WrestleMania 32 replay that aired last Sunday, March 29, which drew 720,000 viewers. This is also down from the WrestleMania XXX replay that ESPN aired on Sunday, March 22. That replay drew 839000 viewers.

Sunday's rating is also down from the WrestleMania 32 and WrestleMania 30 replays. WrestleMania 32 ranked #38 on the Cable Top 150 for a 0.25 rating. WrestleMania 30 ranked #30 on the Cable Top 150 for a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 key demographic.

As was the case with the WrestleMania 30 and 32 replays from earlier in March, the WrestleMania 35 replay was the highest-viewed program on ESPN for the week because there was no live sports due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On a related note, the WrestleMania 36 Kickoff pre-show on FS1 for Night One drew 106,000 viewers and drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The Night One pre-show did not make the Cable Top 150 on FS1. The Kickoff for Night Two on FS1 drew 112,000 viewers and ranked #145 on the Cable Top 150 for a 0.04 rating in the key demographic.

The Walking Dead ranked #1 on the Cable Top 150 for Sunday night on cable, drawing a 1.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic with 3.488 million viewers. Special Report with President Trump's COVID-19 briefing on FOX News ranked #1 for the night in viewership on cable, with 5.009 million viewers and a 0.66 rating in the 18-49 demographic, ranking #3 on the Cable Top 150.

America's News HQ with President Trump's COVID-19 briefing in the 5pm hour on FOX News ranked #1 on the Cable Top 150 for the night on cable, drawing a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic, and #1 in viewership for the night on cable, with 4.670 million viewers.