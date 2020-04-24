Injured WWE Superstar Xavier Woods took to Twitter last night and responded to a fan who said they will no longer support him.

The fan commented on a Twitter thread Woods was involved in, related to his successful UpUpDownDown gaming channel on YouTube.

"Yeah, that's why I cannot support you anymore. Maybe try eating some of the humble pie you ate at TNA, get hungry again and start focusing on being a singles star rather than a tag-team 3rd wheel," the fan wrote.

Woods responded to the criticism and defended the work he's done outside of the ring.

Woods wrote, "Cant support me bc I made a successful YouTube channel, created a persona outside of wresting in order to make a living after wrestling while still having a very successful wrestling career even while injured. Youre right Im not hungry. I'm starving and I'll never be satiated."

Woods has been out of action since suffering an Achilles tear at a WWE live event from Sydney, Australia on October 21, and at first it was said the injury was very bad. Woods underwent surgery on October 25. It was reported that he would likely be out of action until the summer of 2020 at the earliest, but there's been no update or timeframe for his return since then.

You can see the related tweets below:

