- Above, Seth Rollins, Shayna Baszler, Jason Jordan, Charlotte, The Miz, and Becky Lynch talked about how they each celebrated their first title win in WWE.



- WWE Network News is reporting a new WWE Untold episode featuring Triple H will be available on the WWE Network on May 3. Below is the official preview:

"At the dawn of the new millennium, a pair of brutal bouts against Cactus Jack and a game-changing interview propelled Triple H to the top of WWE. He, along with Mick Foley and others, look back at the untold stories behind the rise of The Game."

- WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Zelina Vega continued their banter on social media yesterday after McIntyre showed a video of him flipping out to the floor and taking out all three of Vega's guys on RAW. McIntyre then got in Vega's face and yelled, "How ya like that? I can do it all!"

"And yell at a rich, beautiful and innocent young woman. Shame shame," Vega wrote back on Twitter.

"Can I just make it one day without you bothering me?" McIntyre responded.

"But I thought you liked me Drrrruuuu," Vega said sarcastically.

McIntyre is set to defend his title against Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank on May 10.

Improvisation is the power of spontaneous observation



