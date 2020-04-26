- Above, Seth Rollins, Shayna Baszler, Jason Jordan, Charlotte, The Miz, and Becky Lynch talked about how they each celebrated their first title win in WWE.

- WWE Network News is reporting a new WWE Untold episode featuring Triple H will be available on the WWE Network on May 3. Below is the official preview:

"At the dawn of the new millennium, a pair of brutal bouts against Cactus Jack and a game-changing interview propelled Triple H to the top of WWE. He, along with Mick Foley and others, look back at the untold stories behind the rise of The Game."

- WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Zelina Vega continued their banter on social media yesterday after McIntyre showed a video of him flipping out to the floor and taking out all three of Vega's guys on RAW. McIntyre then got in Vega's face and yelled, "How ya like that? I can do it all!"

"And yell at a rich, beautiful and innocent young woman. Shame shame," Vega wrote back on Twitter.

"Can I just make it one day without you bothering me?" McIntyre responded.

"But I thought you liked me Drrrruuuu," Vega said sarcastically.

McIntyre is set to defend his title against Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank on May 10.