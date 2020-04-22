– Military Makeover kicked off a national campaign with WWE to find the next military family to receive a complete home makeover on the popular veteran show on Lifetime TV. WWE Superstar Lacey Evans, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, and host Montel Williams, a veteran of both the United States Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy, have worked on 4 makeovers together.

The Military Makeover team is partnering with WWE to search for the next deserving family and WWE fans will be a big part of it by social tagging their favorite veteran hero. Fans can tag their favorite veteran hero with #tagahero. Tagged families will need to fill out an online form that will prompt them for information like the age of their home and what type of health struggles, if any, they may be having. Application submission deadline is May 31st. On July 13th, Williams and Evans will appear on Facebook & Instagram announcing the home makeover recipient.

"It is my honor and privilege to be part of an initiative that is very personal to me," said Evans. "Working alongside Montel Williams and the Military Makeover team to help our veterans and families in need has been a life changing experience that I am so grateful to be a part of."



"I'm incredibly grateful to WWE to help us identify and support more veterans," said Williams. "I also can't say enough good things about Lacey Evans. She is a fierce advocate for her fellow veterans and I'm excited to continue to partner with her on her advocacy."

- Zelina Vega, who many felt stole the show on RAW this past Monday night, posted some photos on her Instagram from a recent photo shoot. Vega and husband Aleister Black recently started a YouTube channel, which you can subscribe to here.

