- Above is the latest WWE Supercut video, featuring 50 running powerslams from WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman.

- WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons turns 62 years old today while fellow Hall of Famer Kevin Von Erich turns 63.

- Today marks 1,000 days since The Undisputed Era debuted in WWE NXT. As seen below, the NXT Twitter account paid tribute to the group to mark the milestone.

NXT Champion Adam Cole responded, "1,000 days & counting...#UE1000"

The Undisputed Era currently features Cole, Bobby Fish, Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly, who has been away from the action due health concerns he has as a diabetic while working during the COVID-19 outbreak. The group debuted back on August 19, 2017 at the NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" event.