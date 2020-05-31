Today, WWE and Adam Cole celebrated Cole's 365 days as NXT Champion. His reign began when Cole beat Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: XXV.

"I freakin' did it boys...WE did it," Cole wrote on Twitter. "365 days as NXT Champion. The GREATEST NXT Champ of all time. Party hats and champagne galore."

Cole also commented about his achievement:

"Here's the deal. As NXT Champion, I have never settled or gotten comfortable. But there are certain days where you have to sit back and smell the roses. Today is one of those days. I am the greatest champion this brand has ever seen. And that's #Undisputed."

On June 7, Cole will defend his title against The Velveteen Dream at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. If Dream loses, he can't challenge for the title while Cole remains champ.

Boys & girls, we are here to celebrate our #NXTChampion, scratch that... our 365 day, WORKHORSE @WWENXT Champion!



As a gift, we present to you, @AdamColePro @roderickstrong @KORcombat & @thebobbyfish the most UNDISPUTED convo of all time, BAY-BAY! ?????? pic.twitter.com/YdbVLvlkMC — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2020

I freakin did it boys...WE did it. 365 days as NXT Champion. The GREATEST NXT Champ of all time. Party hats and champagne galore ??@roderickstrong @KORcombat @theBobbyFish pic.twitter.com/xaLDBSkICN — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) May 31, 2020