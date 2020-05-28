- As noted, Seth Rollins is celebrating his 34th birthday today. WWE posted the following episode of WWE Playlist, looking at Rollins' greatest rivalries.

- Another Hidden Gems edition of WWE NXT UK will air today on the WWE Network at 3pm ET. The show will feature the following never-before-seen dark matches - Finn Balor vs. Kenny Williams from the Coventry, England tapings; Rhea Ripley vs. Nina Samuels from the Brentwood, England tapings; Travis Banks vs. Killian Dain from the 2019 Download Festival; plus Matt Riddle and RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans and Joseph Conners from Download.

Catch never-before-seen matchups between NXT UK and NXT Superstars today on NXT UK Hidden Gems Fans can check out never-before-seen clashes between NXT UK and NXT Superstars, streaming today at 3 ET/8 BST on WWE Network. Today's Hidden Gems episode of NXT UK showcases previously unaired bouts featuring Finn Bálor, Rhea Ripley, Matt Riddle, The Street Profits, Travis Banks, The Grizzled Young Veterans and more. Matches include Bálor taking on Kenny Williams in Coventry, England, and The Nightmare squaring off with Nina Samuels in Brentwood, England. Fans can also see Banks go one-on-one with Killian Dain at the 2019 Download Festival in Derby, England, as well as Riddle teaming up with The Street Profits in Plymouth, England, to face The Grizzled Young Veterans & Joseph Conners. Be sure to tune in today at 3 ET/8 BST on the award-winning Network for these never-before-seen battles!

- As noted, The Velveteen Dream vs. NXT Champion Adam Cole is now official for the upcoming "Takeover: In Your House" event. NXT General Manager William Regal said he will find a special location or "environment" for the match, indicating that it could be another cinematic-style main event. Cole took to Twitter and reacted to the match announcement, saying it's time to put Dream to rest.

"I'm the greatest NXT Champion of all time. It's not an opinion. It's a fact. It's time I put this "Dream" to rest. #AdamColeBayBay," he wrote.

There's no word yet on when the location for the match will be announced, but we will keep you updated.