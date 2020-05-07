This week's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network saw NXT Champion Adam Cole retain over The Velveteen Dream in the main event.

The finish came after Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish ran down to interfere, but were met by Dexter Lumis, who came crawling from under the ring. A ringside angle led to Dream pinning Cole for the win, but the referee was knocked out. The interference angle continued with Cole taking advantage and getting the pin after a Last Shot to Dream.

As seen in the video below, Cole, Strong and Fish spoke with a WWE reporter after the show. He was asked how he felt after the win.

"I gotta be honest because I've been in a lot of really, really cool moments in my career," Cole said. "Like for example, number one has gotta be forming The Undisputed Era, especially when you [Strong] joined. I mean that was the greatest day of not just my wrestling career, but my life. And then this day happened. Because seriously, everybody... everybody told me The Velveteen Dream is going to become the new NXT Champion. Nobody would listen to me. Nobody listens to facts and the fact is, I'm the longest-reigning NXT Champion of all-time. Of all-time. And guess what? Big shock. It's not over, it's never gonna be over."

Cole continued, "He [Dream] is over. He will never challenge me again for this NXT Championship," Cole declared. "I've beaten everybody there is to beat, so I think it's about time we retire this championship and name it The Adam Cole Championship. That would be appropriate. Again, I know you had all the riveting, hard-hitting questions, but we've answered all of them and we're going to go celebrate. And that is undisputed."

Cole is the longest-reigning NXT Champion in history as he has had the belt for more than 340 days. He began his first reign back on June 1, 2019 by defeating Johnny Gargano at the "Takeover: XXV" event. The leader of The Undisputed Era took to Twitter after the show and declared that he is the greatest.

"I am the greatest @WWENXT Champion of all time. No debate. No argument. #Undisputed," he wrote.

Above is video from Dream vs. Cole on NXT, and below is footage from the post-show interview and Cole's full tweet: