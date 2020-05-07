A&E announced today that they have expanded their partnership with WWE for a new series - The Quest for Lost WWE Treasures.
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon will host each episode, and take viewers on "the ultimate hunt to find some of WWE's most iconic, lost memorabilia."
The two WWE bosses will lead a team of collectors, WWE Superstars and Legends, as they investigate, negotiate, bid and travel across the United States to hunt down and reclaim some of the most elusive WWE collectibles.
A&E and WWE Studios will produce the new show with Triple H and Stephanie. There's no word yet on when it will premiere. This goes with the previously announced greenlight of five "Biography" specials that were first revealed in 2019, on WWE Hall of Famers Randy Savage, Roddy Piper, Booker T, Steve Austin, and Shawn Michaels. Filming for those specials were done last year, for future premieres.
Throughout history, WWE's action-packed storylines have spawned iconic, one-of-a-kind memorabilia, most of which is lost in attics, hidden in boxes or even claimed by competitors. Guided by McMahon and Levesque, the series will unearth these rare items in the hopes of preserving and sharing the legacy behind the memorable moments in WWE history. Episodes will feature exclusive WWE footage as well as unprecedented access to the WWE Archives, which holds more than 10,000 rarities including Andre the Giant's custom boots, Vince McMahon's cement-filled Corvette, The Undertaker's caskets and more. Over the course of ten one-hour episodes, WWE Superstars and Legends will give viewers a unique look into WWE history as they seek out the missing treasures that have left a lasting mark on pop culture.
"The Quest for Lost WWE Treasures" (wt) is produced by WWE Studios for A&E Network with Susan Levison and Ben Zierten serving as executive producers. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Dolores Gavin and Jonathan Partridge serve as executive producers for A&E Network. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for "The Quest for Lost WWE Treasures."