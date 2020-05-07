A&E announced today that they have expanded their partnership with WWE for a new series - The Quest for Lost WWE Treasures.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon will host each episode, and take viewers on "the ultimate hunt to find some of WWE's most iconic, lost memorabilia."

The two WWE bosses will lead a team of collectors, WWE Superstars and Legends, as they investigate, negotiate, bid and travel across the United States to hunt down and reclaim some of the most elusive WWE collectibles.

A&E and WWE Studios will produce the new show with Triple H and Stephanie. There's no word yet on when it will premiere. This goes with the previously announced greenlight of five "Biography" specials that were first revealed in 2019, on WWE Hall of Famers Randy Savage, Roddy Piper, Booker T, Steve Austin, and Shawn Michaels. Filming for those specials were done last year, for future premieres.

The press release for new A&E programming included the following blurb for "The Quest for Lost WWE Treasures." Stay tuned for updates on the show.