AEW has announced that on-air talent Dasha Kuret (Dasha Gonzalez, formerly known as Dasha Fuentes in WWE) will be a competitor on The Rock's Titan Games 2020.

"An all-new season of Dwayne '@TheRock' Johnson's competition show. Season Two of The Titan Games is set to premiere on May 25th, and our very own @DashaKuret is amongst the competitors!," AEW tweeted.

Dasha re-tweeted AEW's post and thanked them for the support.

She wrote, "Another reason why I love @AEWrestling!!! Thank you for all of the love and support ALWAYS!!! I hope I made y'all proud!!!"

As we've noted, the second season of The Titan Games will premiere on NBC with a big two-hour event on Monday, May 25. This season will feature pro athletes, known as Celebrity Titans, go up against some of the toughest obstacles yet, designed by host The Rock and his team. This season will feature $100,000 up for grabs in the finale, with a spot for one male competitor and one female competitor. If the Celebrity Titans win, their $100,000 will go to charity.

The following Celebrity Titans have been announced: Two-time Olympic gold-medal winning and current undisputed boxing world champion Claressa Shields, NFL Pro Bowler Joe Thomas, NFL Super Bowl champion Victor Cruz, Olympic gold-medal winning snowboarder Hannah Teter, professional stunt woman and "American Ninja Warrior" star Jessie Graff, and five-time UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

Besides former WWE Champion The Rock serving as host, executive producer and course designer, the show has more pro wrestling connections as WWE NXT talent Robert Stone competed in season one, as did NXT Superstar Emily Andzulis.

You can see both tweets below, along with a new tweet from The Rock and the promos we posted earlier:

An all-new season of Dwayne "@TheRock" Johnson's competition show. Season Two of The Titan Games is set to premiere on May 25th, and our very own @DashaKuret is amongst the competitors! pic.twitter.com/yqImNkhUSR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 4, 2020

Another reason why I love @AEWrestling!!! Thank you for all of the love and support ALWAYS!!! I hope I made y'all proud!!! ?????????????????? https://t.co/CWoDQ4vzl9 — Dasha Kuret (@DashaKuret) May 4, 2020