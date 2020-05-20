As seen in the graphics below, AEW has released the 19th set of Top 5 Rankings for 2020, for the week of May 20, 2020. These rankings will take the rosters into tonight's Double Or Nothing go-home edition of Dynamite on TNT.

Brodie Lee took the #3 spot from AEW World Tag Team Champion Kenny Omega on the men's chart this week, but the rest of those rankings stayed the same. The women's rankings also stayed the same this week. The Best Friends took the #1 spot from The Dark Order in the tag team rankings this week. Private Party moved from #5 to #3, pushing The Young Bucks to #4. Jurassic Express also moved down this week, from #4 to the bottom spot.

While there may be some discrepancies in the records, below are the current rankings as announced by AEW today:

AEW Men's Division Top 5 for the Week of May 20, 2020

1. Cody Rhodes (2020 Singles Record: 9-1, Overall: 16-6-1, Last Week: #1)

2. Lance Archer (2020 Singles Record: 5-0, Overall: 5-0, Last Week: #2)

3. Brodie Lee (2020 Singles Record: 5-0, Overall: 5-0, Last Week: #4)

4. Kenny Omega (2020 Singles Record: 4-0, Overall: 21-8, Last Week: #3)

5. Darby Allin (2020 Singles Record: 6-3, Overall: 11-10-1, Last Week: #5)

Champion: AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (2020 Singles Record: 10-0, Overall: 15-2-1, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Women's Division Top 5 for the Week of May 20, 2020

1. Hikaru Shida (2020 Singles Record: 9-1, Overall: 14-5, Last Week: #1)

2. Kris Statlander (2020 Singles Record: 3-4, Overall: 7-7, Last Week: #2)

3. Britt Baker (2020 Singles Record: 4-4, Overall: 12-8, Last Week: #3)

4. Yuka Sakazaki (2020 Singles Record: 1-1, Overall: 1-4, Last Week: #4)

5. Riho (2020 Singles Record: 3-3, Overall: 11-6, Last Week: #5)

Champion: AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose (2020 Singles Record: 5-1, Overall: 10-4, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Tag Team Division Top 5 for the Week of May 20, 2020

1. The Best Friends (2020 Tag Team Record: 7-3, Last Week: #2)

Trent (Overall: 13-14) & Chuck Taylor (Overall: 12-12)

2. The Dark Order (2020 Tag Team Record: 5-0, Last Week: #1)

Evil Uno (Overall: 9-3) & Stu Grayson (Overall: 9-4)

3. Private Party (2020 Tag Team Record: 4-1, Last Week: #5)

Isiah Kassidy (Overall: 8-11) & Marq Quen (Overall: 8-11)

4. The Young Bucks (2020 Tag Team Record: 2-2, Last Week: #3)

Matt Jackson (Overall: 12-9) & Nick Jackson (Overall: 12-9)

5. Jurassic Express (2020 Tag Team Record: 3-1, Last Week: #4)

Jungle Boy (Overall: 7-13-1) & Luchasaurus (Overall: 9-6)

Champions: AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (2020 Tag Team Record: 6-0 Last Week: Champions)

Kenny Omega (Overall: 21-8) & Adam Page (Overall: 13-9)